Man killed over suspected friendship with another's wife

A Delhi school employee was killed by another man over suspicion that he was being overly friendly with the latter’s wife at their workplace, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Virender, 35, a resident of ABhoomiheen Camp, in south Delhi’s Govindpuri area.

According to police, a police control room call was received around 6.10 a.m. at Govindpuri police station regarding an injured man at the Machhi market in the area, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“The police team found that the injured had already been shifted to Majidia hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the police official said.

The body of the deceased was preserved at AIIMS hospital for post-mortem examination and the crime spot was inspected by the police teams.

“The accused Sonu alias Anil, a resident of Navjeevan Camp was apprehended within hours. The weapon of offence is yet to be recovered,” said the official.

“Further during investigation it was found that the accused suspected that the deceased was friendly to his wife and resented the same,” said the official.

Virender and Sonu’s wife were working in the same private school. The deceased was a driver while Sonu’s wife is a MTS.

