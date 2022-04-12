INDIA

Man kills all members of brother’s family; surrenders before police

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed the entire family of his elder brother due to a land dispute in Odisha’s Cuttack district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kusupur village in the state’s Cuttack district. Accused Shiba Prasad Sahoo (42) confessed to the crime through a video message and sent it to his village sarpanch and few others. He later surrendered before Balichandrapur police in Jajpur district.

The deceased were identified as Alekha Chandra Sahoo (46), his wife Rashmi Rekha Prusty (41), their daughter Smruti Sandhya (19), two sons Smruti Sahil (18) and Smruti Saurav (16).

In the video message, Sahoo alleged Alekha and his family members were torturing him from a long time over a land dispute. “They thrashed me last night over the dispute. So, I lost my consciousness and killed them. I am ready to face punishment as per law.” He recorded the video before surrendering himself.

Cuttack (rural) SP, Jugal Kishore Banoth said, “We have started investigation into the case where five persons of a family have been killed. In preliminary investigation, we have found that family dispute is the reason behind the murder.”

The accused is now in police custody and further details of the incident will be known after interrogating him, he said.

