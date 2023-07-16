INDIA

Man kills brother for attacking mother, surrenders

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his 25-year-old brother who assaulted their physically challenged mother for refusing to give him money to buy liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district.

According to the police, accused Fazi Ahmad killed his elder brother Razi Ahmad using a shovel and fled the house with his two younger sisters Ghulbahar and Rukhsana, and mother Salma Begum. However, he surrendered before the police later at night.

Fazi said: “After my mother denied a part of her savings to Razi to buy liquor, he started beating her. When Rukhsana rushed to help her, she too was thrashed. I could not tolerate the insult of two female members of our family.”

Puranpur Kotwali police station SHO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said that Fazi has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and sent to jail. Police have also sent the body for autopsy.

The accused and his brother used to work as labourers.

2023071539945

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkey, Sweden fail to end NATO membership standoff

    K’taka govt utility washes off its hands from B’luru electrocution case,...

    Norway’s largest airline announces agreement to acquire regional carrier

    ‘Oppenheimer’ cast walkout of UK premiere in support of Hollywood strike