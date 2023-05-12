A man killed his younger brother in front of their father over a family dispute in Bihar’s Khagaria district, sources said on Friday.

The accused Mohammad Anzar (30) allegedly had some differences with his brother Mohammad Sanzar, alias Chotu. On Thursday night, a fight broke out between them again when their father Tanveer Alam intervened and took Sanzar away.

“After separating them when I was walking back with my younger son, a livid Anzar followed us and stabbed Sanzar from behind. When he collapsed, Anzar attacked him twice or thrice and fled,” said the distraught father.

Sanzar was rushed to a referral hospital in Gogri where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

An FIR is registered in Gogri police station in the district and efforts are on to nab the accused.

