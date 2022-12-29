INDIA

Man kills girlfriend after ‘informing’ his mother in UP

A young man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death but he ‘informed’ his mother that he was going to commit the crime.

“I am going to kill my love, don’t wait for me,” he told his mother just before the murder.

The policemen investigating the case have recovered the purported audio clip from his possession.

According to the police reports, the incident took place on December 23 and the matter came to light a day later when the victim’s body was found lying in her rented accommodation by her landlord.

The accused Shiva Singh has now been arrested.

A senior police officer said Shiva Singh was in a relationship with one Sonia for the past eight months. Sonia lived in a rented accommodation in the Shivpuri area and used to make idols to eke out a living.

Recently he came to know of her friendship with another youth and this angered him to such an extent that he killed her.

