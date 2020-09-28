Man kills girlfriend, later hangs self: Goa Police

Panaji, Sep 28 (IANS) A 23-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend before committed suicide after their relationship turned foul, the police said on Monday.

The man identified as Sarvesh (surname name not shared) hung himself at his residence in South Goa’s Cavrem on Sunday, while the young woman Anisha Velip (18) was found drowned in a shallow pond in Cuncolim town, also in South Goa, Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters.

The crimes were registered separately as unnatural deaths on Sunday. The police confirmed that the woman was murdered after receiving the post-mortem report.

“The findings are homicidal in nature. So we will be registering a case of murder and start our investation accordingly. As per the post-mortem findings, it was a forceful drowning by force. The injuries and the findings correspond to that,” Singh said.

He added that the couple was last seen together on Sunday near the same pond, where Anisha’s body were later found.

–IANS

maya/arm