Man kills himself in Delhi hotel, suicide note recovered

A 24-year-old man killed himself in a hotel in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, an official said on Wednesday, adding that police have also recovered a suicide note which states that the deceased was upset with his prolonged illness.

The deceased was identified as Nitesh and he had booked the room on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, he came to the hotel carrying a small bag and he was found dead with a plastic bag covered on his face which through a tube was connected to a small oxygen cylinder.

An official privy to investigation said that initial investigation suggested that he died due to intake of an excessive amount of oxygen.

“A suicide note was found near his body. In the letter, the deceased expressed that he was upset due to his prolonged illness and the bills incurred by his treatment,” said the official.

“He searched on the internet to learn ways to end life and saw many videos online for painless ways to die.”

