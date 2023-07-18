In a shocking incident, a man murdered his father and mother in an inebriated condition in Byatarayanapura locality of the city, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar, who worked in a canteen and Shantha, a retired central government employee.

Sharath, the accused, has disappeared after the incident and a manhunt has been launched for him.

According to police, Sharath had attacked his parents with an iron rod in an inebriated state following which they succumbed due to profuse bleeding.

Sharath was mentally disturbed and used to pick up fights with his parents frequently. The deceased couple hailed from Mangaluru and was staying in the city for 20 years.

The incident, which took place on Monday evening, had come to light when their elder son made a phone call to them.

When his phone calls went unanswered, he requested the neighbours to check on his parents.

The neighbours spotted the bodies lying in a pool of blood.

South East DCP Lakshmi Prasad visited the spot and an investigation is on.

More details are yet to emerge in the case.

