A man in Karnataka has committed suicide after he was insulted for confronting the parents of a youth who had sexually harassed his minor daughter.

The incident has been reported from a village near Hunsur town in Karntaka’s Mysuru district.

The police on Friday said they have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). They have also a booked a case against the accused for abetment to suicide.

The three accused in the case are absconding and the police have launched a hunt for them.

According to police, Shivaraju, the youth had come to the house of the girl and allegedly made sexual advances. He had run away after seeing the parents of the girl and mainly after she had raised an alarm.

The parents of the girl had gone to the house of the youth to question his objectionable behaviour with their daughter. The youth’s mother Shailaja had abused them using vulgar words and threatened that if they came again she would get them killed.

Feeling humiliated after he was insulted in the presence of so many people, the girl’s father committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging in room of his house.

On Thursday, the girl’s mother registered a complaint at Bilikere police station.

The police have booked Shivaraju, his father Swami Gowda and mother Shailaja in connection with the case.

20220610-195003