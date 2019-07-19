Man kills stepfather in outer Delhi

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Fed up of his stepfather for beating his mother, a 24-year-old man allegedly shot him dead in outer Delhi’s Narela area on Friday.

The accused was identified as Munna Khan (24), while the deceased was identified as Anil alias Anis (35).

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, a PCR call was made by the accused himself over murder of his stepfather was received in police station, Narela. Police immediately reached the scene of crime where the accused was found and nabbed.

The accused revealed that his father used to beat his mother and that’s why he shot him dead. One country-made pistol was recovered from the possession of the accused, which he had procured from Bihar.

The accused runs a tea stall in the area.

–IANS

