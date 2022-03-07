Man kills teenage daughter in apparent honour killing in Bihar’s Gopalganj

In an apparent case of honour killing, a man slit the throat of his 19-year-old daughter in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, an official said.

According to local police, accused Indradev Ram committed the crime in connivance with his two brothers. An FIR was registered with the town police station on the statement of victim’s mother Kalawati Devi.

Sanjiv Kumar SDPO (Sadar) of Gopalganj said that the victim Kiran Kumari was in a relationship with a youth of the village.

“The deceased’s father Indradev was upset over her affair. He had fixed the marriage of Kiran with another youth Nati Sharma, a native of adjoining Bircha village under Masan police station. As Kiran was not agreeing to marry him, her father was angry with her,” Kumar said.

On Sunday evening, an inebriated Indradev came home along with his brothers. He then tied up his daughter’s hands and feet and slit her throat. The accused attacked the victim’s mother Kalawati Devi as well. She also received stab injuries.

“We learned about the incident this morning after the deceased’s mother informed us,” Kumar said.

“The FIR was registered against three persons including Indradev. All of them are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them,” he said.

