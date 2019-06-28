Man kills wife, 3 kids before ending life

Ghaziabad, July 5 (IANS) A man allegedly killed his wife and three children and later committed suicide in Ghaziabad, the police said on Friday.

Police have recovered a suicide note in which the man has stated that he suspected his wife of having an illicit affair due to which there were frequent quarrels between the two.

“The note says tired of the fights, he poisoned his wife and children choked them by tieing tapes around their face,” said SSP Ghaziabad Sudhir Kumar.

Police said neighbours informed them about the tragedy after which a team was sent to the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

