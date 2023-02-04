INDIA

Man kills wife before committing suicide in Gujarat

A man murdered his wife before committing suicide by hanging himself at Ravi village in Banaskantha district in North Gujarat, the police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s person’s son Bhavesh Bharathri, “I was working in the field on Friday when my father, for unknown reasons, attacked my mother Manjulaben. On reaching home, I found my mother lying in a blood pool. I rushed her to the hospital, where the doctor declared her dead. My wife told me that my father Shankarbhai Bharathri had attacked my mother with a sharp-edged weapon. After attacking her, he fled away.”

When Bhavesh was at the hospital, he received a call from the village sarpanch, informing him that his father had hanged himself from a tree near the village lake.

