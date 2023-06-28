A 45-year-old man died by suicide after brutally killing his wife at their residence in Outer North Delhi’s Swatantra Nagar on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The man first murdered his wife with a sharp object and then hanged himself, he added.

The deceased were identified as Vinod and his wife Komal (38).

According to police, a police control room call regarding the incident was received around 8 a.m at Narela police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

When the police team reached the spot which was street no 31, first floor, Swatantra Nagar the door of the house was locked from inside.

“The police team broke open the door and found Komal body on the floor, while Vinod, a native of district Sonipat in Haryana, was hanging with the help of a chunni in the house,” said a senior police official.

“The spot was inspected by the crime and FSL teams. The couple had been married for 18 years and had two boys, aged 15 and 11 years old. The couple had been fighting for quite some time and had an early morning fight which the children tried to stop,” said the official.

As per children’s statement, their father first attacked the lady with a sharp object and then killed himself.

“It is suspected that the husband first killed the wife using a knife or screw driver and then hanged himself. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary,” the official added.

