INDIA

Man kills wife, hangs himself in Odisha’s Bolangir

NewsWire
0
4

A man hanged himself after allegedly killing his wife in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Debripali village under Belpada police station after Bhakta Nayak and his wife Baalamati had gone to work in the fields.

The locals found Baalamati’s body in a pool of blood while Nayak’s body was found hanging from a nearby tree.

Police reached the spot and launched investigations. Though the actual reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, they suspect a family dispute might be the cause.

20220823-233203

