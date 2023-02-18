INDIA

Man kills wife, infant son with sharp-edged weapon in Delhi, held

NewsWire
0
0

Suspecting his wife of having an extra-marital affair, a 24-year-old man killed the woman and their one-and-a-half-year old son with a sharp-edged weapon in Delhi’s Shakurpur area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The police said that the accused — identified as Brajesh, a native of Aurraiya district in Uttar Pradesh — has been arrested.

According to the police, at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, a call was received at the Subhash Place police station informing about the incident following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

The mother and the son were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

“On inquiry, it was found that Brajesh, who used to live with his family in Shakurpur and worked as a labourer, killed his 24-year-old wife and infant son with a sharp-edged weapon,” said a senior police officer.

“Brajesh is an alcoholic who suspected his wife, whom he married in 2016, of having an extra-marital affair. Their four-year-old son was found alive,” the officer said.

“A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused has been arrested,” he added.

20230218-181004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss’ punishes Archana Gautam by making her the new captain

    Yogi govt says Ashish Mishra not a ‘flight risk’, farmers say...

    Delhi records more good air quality days in 2021 against 2018,...

    Shaheer Sheikh displays his ‘inspiring’ physical transformation