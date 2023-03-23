INDIA

Man kills wife over her affair with another woman; commits suicide later

A man killed his wife in Delhi and later committed suicide at his native village in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged affair his wife was having with another woman, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, on March 16, a call regarding a stabbing incident was received from the Ambedkar Mohalla area in North-East Delhi, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the police found a woman with stab injuries lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the GTB Hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East).

“The deceased has been identified as Nisha (26). Investigation was taken up after registering a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (UPC),” the DCP said.

During investigation, it was found that there was a conflict between Nisha and her husband Aziz over the former allegedly having an affair with another woman.

“Aziz had absconded with their two children after the murder of his wife. Several teams were formed to locate Aziz, which raided some places in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh and Ahmedabad. However, Aziz managed to stay one step ahead of the police. He even called his wife’s ‘girlfriend’ two days ago, saying that he had killed Nisha,” Tirkey said.

“However, on Wednesday, it was learnt that Aziz had committed suicide at his native village in Kasganj. The two children are with his family members there,” the officer said.

“With his death, the murder case of Nisha has been solved. An abated charge-sheet will be filed in the court in this case,” he added.

