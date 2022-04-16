INDIA

Man kills wife, teen son in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 40-year-old man killed his wife and son, possibly by somthering them, in the national capital on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kanchan Arora (35) and her 15-year-old son. The accused, Kanchan’s husband Sachin Arora, is absconding.

According to an official, at about 3.40 pm, a PCR call was received regarding the murder of a woman and her in Delhi’s Geeta Colony area.

“It was Sachin Arora’s mother who had made the call,” the official said.

When the police reached the spot, they found two bodies on the second floor of the house in Geeta Colony.

“Prima facie it looks like the mother and son were possibly killed by smothering,” DCP Shadhara, R. Sathiyasundaram, said.

It has been learnt that the accused fled from the spot and confessed to his crime through a Whatsapp message on a family group.

20220416-190005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madhurima Tuli’s new female-centric film ‘Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai’

    Achuthanandan gets conditional stay in defamation case against Chandy

    Gen Rawat, wife, 12 others killed in chopper crash, says IAF

    Roadblock due to farm protests at Singhu hits nursery business