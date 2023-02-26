INDIALIFESTYLE

Man kills wife & two sons, attempts to commit suicide in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and two sons, and then tried to commit suicide in the Vipin Garden area of Delhi’s Dwarka district, police said on Sunday.

Financial problems were said to be the reason behind the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said that they got a call about the incident at around 6 a.m.

“We got a call that one Rajesh (35) killed his wife and two sons, a five years old and a four months old, and then slit his wrist. After receiving the call we immediately sent a team from Mohan Garden Police Station to the spot,” Vardhan said.

The official said that Rajesh inflicted a deep injury on his own wrist in a bid to commit suicide. He was removed to a Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The official said that Rajesh sent a message to his friends in the early morning hours regarding his severe financial woes. His friends alerted his brother, who in turn alerted the police around 6 a.m.

“We have learnt that he sent a message on a WhatsApp Group of his school friends. His message sounded serious and his friends informed his brother and ultimately police were informed. Police had to break open the door as it was bolted from inside. After going inside we discovered the bodies and Rajesh in a semi-unconscious state,” the police said.

The police said that they have lodged a case of murder in this respect and were looking into the matter.

