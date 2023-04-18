INDIA

Man makes bomb threat during security check at Delhi airport

NewsWire
0
0

A man who was about to depart from Delhi’s IGI Airport became extremely agitated during security check, to the point where he informed the airline staff that there was a bomb in his bag.

The incident took place on April 11 when the man, identified as Shiv, was to take a Go First flight (G8-157) to Bagdogra, West Bengal.

According to a complaint lodged by the airline staff, when he was asked to open his bag for a mandatory secondary ladder point check, Shiv got agitated and told them that there was a bomb inside his bag.

“The airline staff asked the passenger politely if he was carrying any prohibited items, but he became even more agitated and claimed that there was a bomb in his bag,” read the FIR.

The airline staff then followed standard procedure and disallowed Shiv from boarding the plane.

The CISF staff was informed and when they approached the passenger, he allegedly continued to create a disturbance and even threatened the airline staff with termination.

“The passenger was then offloaded along with his checked-in baggage and he was escorted to the local police station,” the complaint read.

The police then registered a case against the accused passenger and initiated a probe into the incident.

20230418-112605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Education system lacked flexibility, our govt tried to change it: PM...

    Finally, a concrete road-map to counter China’s growing belligerence (Book Review)

    4th Test, Day 2: Khawaja touches 150, Green on verge of...

    Maha: Covid-19 toll crossed 52K, cases continue to increase