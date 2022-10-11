INDIALIFESTYLE

Man married non-Muslims, received funds from PFI

Aas Mohammad, a resident of Palla village in the Dadri Kotwali area of Greater Noida, is currently in Ghaziabad police’s custody. They are now trying to unearth his entire network.

The police have been questioning the neighbours about Mohammad and his absconding family members.

Aas Mohammed is also linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), and married non-Muslim girls by taking funds from the PFI. The Delhi police also reached his house when one of his relatives was found to have attended the Tablighi Jamaat in the past, said sources.

According to the sources, Mohammad has been married thrice and worked as a blacksmith along with his father. Despite being out of work for many years, the duo still had money coming in.

The first marriage reportedly took place in Morna village of Noida. Details of his second marriage aren’t known yet and he went by the name Sameer Sharma and married a girl from the neighbouring village in his third marriage.

On October 3, the Ghaziabad police arrested a man named Sameer Sharma with a pistol and a knife from a temple in Mussoorie, on the allegation that he was there with the intent to kill Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prabodhanand Giri Maharaj, the national president of the Hindu Raksha Sena.

It was revealed during interrogation that Sameer Sharma was none other than Mohammad of Greater Noida.

