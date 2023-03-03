INDIA

Man marries wife of his spouse’s lover in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

Exactly a year after a married woman eloped with her lover, her husband in Bihar’s Khagaria district married the wife of the man.

According to sources, Mukesh Kumar Singh got into an extramarital affair with one Neeraj Kumar Singh’s wife Ruby Devi in February 2022, and eloped with her. He had also taken along his two sons and Ruby Devi’s daughter.

Following the incident, Neeraj contacted Mukesh’s wife whose name is also Ruby Devi.

They then called for a Panchayat to take avenge Mukesh and Ruby.

Mukesh, who was also present in the Panchayat, refused to abide by its decision.

Neeraj and Ruby Devi kept in touch with each other and tied a knot on February 11, 2023. They also registered their marriage in a court on February 18.

20230303-160203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong calls meeting of party MPs as ED seizes Herald House

    Kerala rides high on hope from new projects, flurry of startups

    Teachers’ scam: Non-existent pvt colleges conferring degrees under scanner

    ‘Sattvik’, world’s first certification for vegetarian food, launched