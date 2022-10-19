INDIA

Man mowed down by unknown vehicle in Delhi

A man was allegedly mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on the Outer Ring Road in South Delhi, said police on Wednesday.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South district, on Tuesday (October 18) at around 3.51 a.m. the police control room (PCR) call was received at the CR Park police station regarding an accident and a body lying on the Outer Ring Road.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot. An unknown man, aged about 40 years, was lying on the road and his head was crushed and there were multiple injuries on his body,” said the DCP.

“The crime team inspected the spot and the man’s body was shifted to AIIMS mortuary,” said the DCP.

“Since no eye-witness was found, an FIR under section 279/304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased,” she said.

“Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the offending vehicle and to know the crime sequence,” said a police official, adding that further investigation was going on.

