INDIA

Man murdered by minor street vendor in Surat after spat over paying money

NewsWire
0
0

A minor street vendor has been arrested for killing a man after a scuffle over money in the city of Surat in Gujarat, police said.

Later the vendor’s brother and father helped in disposing of the man’s body, but CCTV camera caught the former in abandoning the body, within few hours the Surat Crime branch solved the case and arrested all the accused trio.

The Crime Branch police station officer said that on Wednesday that the local police was informed that several persons came in Bolero car and abandoned a man’s body on the service road near Aai Mata circle in Puna area.

The local police and crime branch official reached the spot and during investigation they found from the CCTV footage and have arrested the three accused identified as elder son Sunil Devipujak, father Chandu Devipujak and a minor.

During the primary questioning, Chandu’s minor son told police that on Tuesday evening that he was selling apples when a man identified as Mahipal Aahir bought apples from him, after which they had an argument over the payment.

In a fit of rage, the minor beat Aahir on his head with wood after which the latter fell on the ground and was bleeding,

The accused trio took the victim to a private hospital where the doctor refused to admit the latter, saying it is a criminal case and inform the police or take the victim to a government hospital.

Fearing a police case, Chandu and his elder son Sunil decided to abandon Aahir’s body on the road.

The minor has been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the Crime branch officer added.

20221006-031404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bishnoi confirmed gang rivalry in Moosewala case, said Goldy Brar behind...

    Elon Musk dares Putin for ‘single combat’

    Deer dies after its head gets stuck in iron gate in...

    Having a doctor’s degree not a certificate of being good politician,...