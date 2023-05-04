INDIA

Man murdered in broad daylight near Telangana High Court

A man was murdered in broad daylight near Telangana High Court here on Thursday.

An unidentified man attacked the victim with a knife near Gate Number 6 of the High Court building.

The assailant stabbed the victim on the road, sending panic among passersby.

The deceased, said to be a worker in the Sulabh complex, died on the spot. The assailant escaped after committing the crime.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed in and shifted the body for autopsy.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

A dispute over payment of Rs 10,000 between the accused and the victim is suspected to have led to the murder.

Further details were awaited.

