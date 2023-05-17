INDIA

Man murders fiancee a day before engagement, kills self in UP district

A 24-year-old man shot his bride-to-be dead at her residence here and later hanged himself, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, Sonu Prajapati from village Dastoi, worked as a dairy shop worker.

He barged into Neetu Prajapati’s house in Phoolgarhi and shot her in the head.

Ashish Pundeer, SHO of Hapur (Dehat) police station, said, “The victim’s family attempted to catch him. However, he managed to escape. Later, he was found hanging from a fan.”

The accused was scheduled to get engaged to the victim the following day.

The police said that the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

