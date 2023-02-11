INDIA

Man on his way to Kerala found injured in Delhi, probe initiated

A man, who had boarded a train from Bihar to Kerala, was found on a road in North Delhi with grievous injuries, said an official on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Gautam Chaudhary, a resident of Darbhanga who works in a construction company in Kerala.

“On Friday, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a person lying injured at Baonta Park, Civil Lines. A police team rushed to the spot,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

“Chaudhry was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger,” said the official.

During initial enquiry, police found that Gautam had boarded a train from his home town to Kerala via Delhi transit.

“He had reached Delhi in the intervening night of February 9-10 and was found lying injured in Baonta Park,” said the official.

The official, however, did not divulge more details and said that there was no loot reported.

“We have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) at Civil Lines police station,” said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

