Delhi Police has nabbed a man, who had been evading his arrest for past 13 years in connection with a rash and negligent driving case, from Mehrauli area of South District.

Chandan Chaudhary, DCP South Delhi, said that the accused was identified as Baldev Singh (46), a resident of Rajasthan. He was held from nearby area of Mehrauli bus terminal.

“The staff of police station Mehrauli, South District was specifically tasked to nab the Proclaimed Offenders (PO), hence, the team started working on POs who were evading their presence before court of law. Accordingly, the staff initiated sincere efforts by sensitising local informers and collecting human intelligence,” said Chaudhary.

The official said that Singh was absconding and declared Proclaimed Offender on May 13, 2010 by the Saket Court in connection with the rash and negligent driving case.

20230514-152202