The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a man, who had been absconding for two years and was wanted for cheating people in Punjab and the national capital on the pretext of getting admission for MBBS courses, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Lucky Sidhu, a resident of Multani Mohalla, Rani Bagh.

The accused was absconding and had been continuously shifting his hideouts in Delhi to evade his arrest.

According to the police, a complaint was received at the Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, wherein the complainant alleged that he was cheated to the tune of Rs 12 lakhs by Lucky on the pretext of promising admission of his son at a medical college in Bengaluru.

“The complainant alleged that in July 2018, he received a phone call from Lucky Sidhu who told him that he could arrange for admission of his son at a medical college in Bengaluru. The accused demanded a total of Rs 30 lakhs for admission,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The complainant even went to Lucky’s office in Uttam Nagar and handed over Rs 10 lakhs in cash to him.

Following that, he instructed the complainant to accompany his son to Bengaluru, where he and his younger brother Rinku would meet.

“The accused told the complainant to hand over Rs 2 lakhs to Rinku, and he would facilitate the admission process. Rinku received Rs 2 lakhs in cash from the complainant in Bengaluru. Later on, the complainant and his son learned from the medical college that no admission had been made,” said the official.

During investigation, on the basis of technical surveillance and local information, Lucky was arrested from his hideout in Rani Bagh area.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender’ and he was also wanted in another similar case of cheating registered in Ludhiana.

“Lucky used to manage the details of NEET pass-out students. He used to call these students and promised them seats in MBBS/PG courses on a commission basis at various medical colleges across the country.

“Many times the accused along with associates used to receive the money from students in advance and later on they started ignoring the calls of victims or changing their mobile numbers,” said the official.

