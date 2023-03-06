INDIA

Man open fires upon minor girl in east Delhi

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly fired upon by her neighbour in east Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Monday night, police said.

A police official said that they got a call at around 8.30 p.m. informing them of firing in Subhash Park area of Nand Nagri area.

“Immediately after receiving the call, the SHO, along with staff, reached the spot. The police team learnt that one minor girl was was fired upon by her neighbor identified as Kasim. The victim suffered injuries and was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by her family,” said the official.

The police further said that the girl was under observation at GTB Hospital and her condition was stable.

The police said that they have lodged a case in this respect against the accused after recording the statement of her family members and a manhunt was launched to trace and nab the accused.

Seeing the gravity of the situation, adequate police staff have been deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents.

Further investigation in the matter but no arrest has been made as of now, police said.

