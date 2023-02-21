A man has been arrested for allegedly opened fire inside a private bank branch and tried to rob cash in Delhi’s Model Town area on Tuesday afternoon, a Delhi Police official said.

The accused has been identified as Raja and one semi-automatic pistol, along with two magazines, seven bullets and five empty cartridges were also recovered from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Jitendra Meena, said that around 2.40 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding firing incident in HDFC Bank branch at Gujranwala in Model Town, following which a police team patrolling in the area reached the spot and overpowered the armed robber. It was also found that the accused fired five rounds, aiming towards the roof of the bank, in order to commit robbery.

“The accused is suspected to be a vagabond and he had gone to the bank and asked a bank official if he could withdraw the money. When the official asked him to give the cheque, he took out a pistol from his bag and fired in the air, asking for money , following which the bank staff raised an alarm and informed police,” Meena said.

“Legal action is being taken in this regard,” said the DCP, adding that further investigation is in progress.

