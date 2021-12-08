HomeINDIAMan passing himself as IB officer held in Bihar's Begusarai
INDIA

Man passing himself as IB officer held in Bihar’s Begusarai

By NewsWire
0
4

A person posing as an IPS officer in the Intelligence Bureau was arrested in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Wednesday, police said.

The accused was identified as Alok Ranawat, a native of Maheshkhunt block in Khagaria district.

Involved in illegal possession of a house belonging to an engineer in Begusarai, he was also accused of various fraudulent activities and duped a number of people on the cover of being an Superintendent of Police in the IB.

“We had information about the activities of that person but he was not identified by police. On Tuesday night, we received a tip-off about that person is staying in a rented house in Nagdah area of Begusarai. Accordingly, we conducted a raid and arrested him,” Shingaul SHO Deepak Kumar said.

“We have recovered two fake identity cards from his possession,” he said.

“During brief interrogation, he confessed that he used to influence Circle officers, SHOs and block officers posing as an SP, IB to execute works and take money from them. He was also involved in fraud as well,” Kumar added.

20211208-223843

Previous articleSonia asks party workers not to celebrate her birthday
Next articleK’taka Legislative Council polls: Parties keep fingers crossed
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.