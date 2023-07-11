A man who allegedly pelted stones at the private residence of Meghalaya Health and Law Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh here late on Tuesday and also tried to barge in has been arrested, police said.

Police said that no one was injured in the attack, but one of the window panes of a room were damaged.

The Minister said that the attacker, armed with a Khasi dao, also attempted to enter her house, but was prevented by the people. She said that she did not know what was the attacker’s intention and hoped that the police would find out his intention behind the attack.

Police officials also rushed to the minister’s residence to take stock of the situation.

Police have been interrogating the detainee to find out the reason behind the attack.

A case has also been registered and investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills District administration has imposed various restrictions under Section 144 Cr PC, particularly during the night. The district administration has restricted the opening of shops, food stalls, restaurants, or enterprises in and around Shillong till 10 p.m. from Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner R.M Kurbah said the decision was taken in view of various incidents of violence that have taken place in and around the city, leading to law and order situations, particularly at night.

Last week, a police station in Shillong was attacked by a mob and four vehicles parked inside the complex were torched. This was after two groups of drunken people had an altercation outside the police station. At least 5 persons involved in the drunken brawl were arrested.

