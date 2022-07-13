In a gruesome incident, a man in Bihar’s Katihar district pierced a woman’s eyes with a sharp-edge wood piece with a nail in it, in front of her 8-year-old daughter, leaving her critically injured, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Katihar, Jitendra Kumar said: “The preliminary investigation reveals that it is a case of personal enmity between the victim and accused named Mohammad Shamim. Efforts are on to nab the accused.”

The gruesome incident occurred in Dakra English embankment under Amdabad police station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“Mohammad Shamim came to our house on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday around 12.10 am and called my mother. When she went to him, he asked my mother to go to the embankment which she refused. The accused grabbed her from behind and dragged her to a jute field. He tied the hands of my mother and stuffed jute leaves in her mouth before attacking her in the eyes with a sharp-edged, nail-bearing wood,” the victim’s 8-year-old daughter said.

She added that the entire incident happened in front of her.

“I immediately raised the alarm but Shamim managed to flee from the crime scene before neighbours reached there.”

Anarwati Devi, the victim’s mother, said that she has no enmity with the accused. “My son-in-law is a daily wage labourer in Delhi. He went there 6 days ago. We have no personal enmity with the accused. Why he committed such a gruesome crime is not understandable,” she said.

The victim is admitted to the Katihar medical college for treatment.

20220713-235804