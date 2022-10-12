INDIALIFESTYLE

Man playing Lord Shiva dies on Ramlila stage in UP

NewsWire
0
0

In yet another freak incident, a man playing the role of Lord Shiva in a Ramlila in Machhlishahr, suffered a massive cardiac arrest on stage and died.

The man, Ram Prasad a.k.a. Chabban Pandey, had been playing the role of Lord Shiva since the past six years. The Ramlila was stopped after Prasad’s death.

The incident took place in Belasin village on Monday when ‘aarti’ was being performed, Ram Prasad clutched his chest and fell down.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility where the doctors declared him brought dead.

It may be recalled that in similar incidents, two artists playing Hanuman and Ravan respectively, died in the past ten days while performing in the Ramlila.

Patiram, 60, who was playing the role of Ravan, suddenly took ill during the staging of Ramlila at Aihar village in Ayodhya and fell to his death. Earlier, in the other incident, which took place in Fatehpur, Ram Swaroop died while he was enacting the role of Hanuman on stage.

20221012-085203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong ‘dissenters’ say collective, inclusive leadership the way forward

    Shubman Gill to play for Glamorgan in County Championship: Report

    New materials, processes for carbon capture may help in getting clean...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Devoleena calls Pratik the best player, Vishal is...