Delhi Police have arrested a man for raping and blackmailing a woman while posing as an impersonator, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Shahrukh, a class 10 pass who works at a tailor shop in Seelampur.

Sharing the details, the police official said that the 22-year-old Hindu woman from West Karawal Nagar visited the Karawal Nagar police station on Friday to report an alleged case of impersonation, deception, and blackmail.

The woman claimed that Shahrukh had hidden his identity and posed as a Hindu to befriend her in October 2020.

According to the victim, their friendship turned into a physical relationship over time.

In January this year, she discovered Shahrukh’s actual identity and expressed her disagreement with their relationship, desiring to end it.

The situation took a sinister turn when the woman learned that Shahrukh had secretly taken explicit photos and videos of their private encounters, without her knowledge or consent.

“Subsequently, Shahrukh began to threaten and intimidate her, pressuring her to remain friends with him. He warned that if she refused, he would publicly share the explicit material on social media platforms,” said the official.

Taking cognizance of the serious allegations, the Karawal Nagar police have registered a case under sections 376(2)(N) (rape), 354A (sexual harassment), 354C (voyeurism), 354D (stalking), 448 (house-trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested the accused and further, the investigation of the case is in progress,” said the official.

