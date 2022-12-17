Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man who had been impersonating as a High Court judge and was trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from police officials of Samaypur Badli Police Station.

A senior police official said that the accused was identified as Narender Kumar Aggarwal.

The police said that on December 16, a WhatsApp message was received on the mobile phone of Anurag Dwivedi, ACP sub-division Samaypur Badli Outer North District, on his official mobile number from the accused who was claiming to be a judge of Delhi High Court.

“Hi here is Justice (name withheld) sitting judge Delhi High Court call me urgently,” read his message.

When the police called back on the number, the accused told them that he would visit police station Samaypur Badli in connection with a writ petition. The ACP conveyed this message to SHO Samaypur Badli, Sanjay Kumar.

“When the SHO was at his office, the accused reached there claiming himself as judge and told him that he came to the police station in connection with personal verification of a writ petition filed in connection with organised crime of our area.”

“He further said that on December 15, he tried to resolve the matter with head constable Pawan posted in beat, but he didn’t respond. The accused then asked SHO Samaypur Badli to pay Rs 5 lakh for getting the writ petition set aside,” said the police official.

The police got suspicious as there was no official communication from Delhi High Court regarding visit of any judge to police sation Samaypur Badli.

The SHO verified the person claiming himself as a judge. Latter his name and address revealed as Narender Kumar Aggarwal.

The police took his cell phone and checked it. They were shocked to see that he had threatened a number of people including government officials.

In the meantime, head constable Pawan also reached and identified the accused.

“Accused Narender Kumar Aggarwal used to call and message police officer of Delhi Police in the name of a judge of Delhi High Court to get his work done,” the police said.

