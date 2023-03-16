INDIA

Man posing as top PMO functionary arrested in Srinagar

NewsWire
0
0

A man, posing as a top official of the Prime Minister’s Office, was arrested in Srinagar city on Thursday, police said.

Kiran Patel, belonging to Gujarat, was picked up by J&K Police from a 5-star hotel in Srinagar where he had been staying.

“Police got suspicious and started gathering information about the accused who turned out to be an imposter posing as Additional Director (Strategy and Campaign) in the PMO at New Delhi.

“The imposter had forged documents to deceive people in the security who provided him security cover during his stay here,” a source said, adding that an FIR was registered against him and he was immediately arrested.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he has managed to dupe gullible people for monetary and other material benefits. The FIR has been registered in Nishat Police Station of Srinagar and further investigation is going on,” the source said.

20230316-191802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League: Neroca FC eye consistency as they take on Mohammedan SC

    ‘Disturbed Area’ status extended in Assam for 6 more months

    Heritage Theft: Parliamentary Committee summons ED, Custom, DRI

    Three non-local labourers killed in J&K accident