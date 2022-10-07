INDIA

Man practicing witchcraft sacrifices minor son in Bihar

A man allegedly involved in witchcraft has been arrested for killing his minor son in Bihar’s Banka district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Dipak Sharma, allgedly practises witchcraft and to “gain black magic spells”, he strangled his seven-year-old son Raghav Kumar on the night of Vijaya Dashmi. The incident occurred in Mahota village under Amarpur police station in the district.

The mother of deceased, Khusboo Devi, in her statement, accused her husband of killing her son Raghav on the night of Vijaya Dashmi.

“We have registered an FIR against Dipak Kumar and arrested him from a nearby deserted place on Friday. After committing the crime, he was hiding behind the bushes which are located some distance away from his house. The accused confessed the crime,” said Sunil Kumar, SHO Amarpur police station.

“During the search of his room, we have recovered some books related to black magic, a sensor camera and a pen drive. The accused was involved in black magic for the past few months and he was waiting for Vijaya Dashmi to execute the sacrifice of his son and achieve witchcraft black magic spells,” Kumar said.

