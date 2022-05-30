A class 11 student was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, who then blackmailed her to pay Rs 8 lakh or else he would upload the video of the incident, police said.

The girl paid the money to the accused but the latter continued to harass her demanding more money.

The girl finally narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then filed a complaint at Kotwali Sadar police station in Kasganj district.

The police said the girl’s father is a local businessman and the accused works in a shop in the same locality.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Deep Kumar Pant said on Monday, “An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and sections of the POCSO Act against the main accused, his parents, brother and a friend. All of them are absconding.”

In the complaint, the victim’s father said the accused had taken his daughter to a friend’s place in December 2021, offered her a glass of cold drink laced with sedatives and raped her.

“He filmed the crime with the help of his friend and then started blackmailing her. From the Rs 8 lakh which my daughter stole from my house and shop, the accused bought a bike for Rs 2 lakh,” the girl’s father said.

The girl’s family came to know of her ordeal only recently when she narrated everything to her mother.

Her father said, “We noticed that she was not eating properly of late and was behaving strangely.”

