In a shocking incident, unknown bike borne assailants shot dead a man who was returning home on bike along with his wife and eight-year-old son in Govindpuri area of south east Delhi on Wednesday evening.

A senior police official said that the deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a local resident.

The motive behind the murder was not yet clear, according to the police.

Police said, the man went to a local market for shopping along with his family. He was shot dead when he was on his way back home.

“The unknown bike borne assailants opened fire on the man (Sanjeev) from behind. He suffered a gun wound on his waist and collapsed on the road. He was taken to Majeedia Hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors,” said a police official.

The police have recorded the statement of his wife and have lodged an FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code read with relevant sections of Arms Act.

The police said that they have formed a team to look into the matter.

