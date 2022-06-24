A man has been robbed of Rs 34 lakh here at the Sarai Rohilla flyover, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said a PCR call was received around 12.50 a.m. on June 23 at Sarai Rohilla police station regarding a loot at Sarai Rohilla flyover.

As soon as the police received information, it rushed to the spot. A person — Vicky Gupta, working for his employer Vijay Rathod, submitted that he was delivering a payment of Rs 34 lakh from his shop to a place in Subzi Mandi.

“At around 9.30 p.m., when the victim reached the Sarai Rohilla flyover, two men came on a scooty, obstructed him and looted cash of Rs 34,17,000 from him,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under the relevant sections.

The police have initiated an investigation into the case.

20220625-000604