Man selling drugs to DU students held

A drug-seller supplying Delhi University students has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Police said that they have arrested Rajeev Gupta used to sell bidis and cigarettes to rickshaw pullers and DU students, but then started smuggling and selling drugs.

A police official said that on February 15, they received secret information that Gupta was selling drugs using social media platforms and accepting payments through payments gateways.

“Gupta had a pan NCR network. He was targeting Delhi University students, and cafes of Delhi, and Noida. On February 18, an informer provided information that Gupta was operating from a rented accommodation of Kamla Nagar area. A raid was conducted and he was held,” said the official.

The police said that 3 kg ganja, 0.5 kg charas, methamphetamine, party tablets, two weighing machines, and two smart phones were recovered from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Roop Nagar police station against Gupta.

20230219-212802

