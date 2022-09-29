SCI-TECHWORLD

Man sentenced for allegedly stealing large amount of Apple products

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for allegedly stealing several new iPad models, Apple Watches, and other expensive electronics from Walmart in the US.

According to AppleInsider, the incident happened in 2017 where he worked at a Walmart distribution center in Pennsylvania.

Jimenez-Hiciano hid certain electronics in delivery trucks, mailed them through FedEx to his addresses, and shared the proceeds of the sales with others, the report said.

In June 2022, Rusmaldy Jimenez-Hiciano pleaded guilty to four counts of mail fraud. Court documents specifically list 1000 iPads, 942 Apple Watches, and other assorted high-end electronics, it added.

US District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl sentenced Jimenez-Hiciano to three years and ten months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay full restitution of $536,000 and forfeiture of $461,000.

The US Department of Homeland Security and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Mary E. Crawley was the prosecutor, as per the report.

20220929-114206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mark Zuckerberg releases his new digital avatar after facing memes

    Scientists identify new liver and kidney disease

    Google Messages update brings iOS emoji reactions to all

    Researchers map first ever lung development after birth into late childhood