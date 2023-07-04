INDIA

Man sentenced for stalking Indian-American Congresswoman Jayapal

NewsWire
0
0

A 49-year-old man has been sentenced to 364 days in Seattle’s King County Jail after he admitted to stalking Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal last year, according to media reports.

Brett Forsell pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor stalking rather than the felony stalking charge prosecutors originally filed, the Seattle Times reported.

Forsell was arrested on July 9 after allegedly yelling obscenities and threats outside Jayapal’s Seattle home, but was released four days later as police couldn’t find evidence to support the charge.

Prosecutors later charged Forsell with harassing and intimidating Jayapal repeatedly, who feared the man wanted to hurt or kill her.

During his arraignment last year, he pled “not guilty” to charges of felony stalking.

He has since been ordered to have no contact with Jayapal and prohibited from possessing firearms for eight years.

He was arrested outside Jayapal’s house in Arbor Heights with a loaded .40-caliber handgun holstered on his waist.

The neighbours said they heard Forsell verbally abusing Jayapal, and saw him try to erect a tent across the street from her house.

While in custody, camera footage recorded Forsell saying he was going to keep coming back to Jayapal’s house until, “she goes back to India”, according to prosecutors.

Born in Chennai, Jayapal immigrated to the US as a teenager.

After two years in Washington state politics — serving in the state senate — she was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016, becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

Representing Washington’s 7th Congressional District, Democrat Jayapal heads the party’s congressional liberals as chairperson of the House Progressive Caucus.

2023070433537

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maninee De: Sexuality is something very personal, and everybody should be...

    Some media houses targeting YSR family, claims Jagan’s mother

    IPL 2023: Sooner we forget the loss to Hyderabad, the better...

    4 skills that won’t be replaced by AI in the future