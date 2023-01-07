INDIA

Man set ablaze by ex-partner in Gujarat

A man received 70 per cent burn injuries after he was set ablaze by his former live-in partner in Gujarat’s Morbi, police said.

On Friday evening, he was rushed to the Wankaner hospital, from where he was referred to the Rajkot government hospital.

Vanrajsinh Babaria, investigation officer of the Wankaner police station, told IANS that around 4.30 p.m. on Friday the was police informed about the incident.

When the officer recorded the victim’s statement, the latter identified himself as Ramesh Ramani and said his live-in partner Gita from Godhra had set him ablaze.

In his statement, Ramesh said that a few months ago he had come in contact with Gita, and both started living together.

Some days back, she stole gold ornaments and fled and on Friday afternoon, Gita called him to an isolated place to resolve the issue between the two, he said.

She then poured petrol on him and tried to kill him, the victim claimed.

The officer said that Ramesh did not have any additional details of the woman, including her address.

