A 33 year-old man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, burnt his bike in front of a police post in Delhi’s Khan Market area on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said that the man, who works in a bike taxi aggregator and logistics service provider, also pelted bricks at the police post and damaged it.

The accused, identified as Nadeem, a resident of Hauz Rani, was arrested on the spot.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media showing a man wearing black clothes and a cap breaking the window panes of the police post with bricks. A bike can also be seen burning on the road near the police post. In another video, two police personnel can be seen holding him and making him sit inside a police vehicle.

According to a senior police official, a call was received at around 7.30 a.m. at the Tughlak road police station regarding a bike burning in front of a police post (chowki) at Khan Market.

“Police team immediately reached the spot and found Nadeem under the influence of liquor… he was also very aggressive, however, the police team overpowered him,” said the official.

“He had damaged the police post’s window panes on the three sides of the police post with bricks. He had even put his bike and standees of police ablaze,” said police.

“A case under section 436 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance), 285 (negligent conduct), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 3/4 prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered,” the police said.

“The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Investigation is in progress,” police added.

Sources said that Nadeem got married recently. But, due to some reasons the marriage broke down, after which he was stressed and angry.

