INDIA

Man sets self on fire in Delhi, police register abetment to suicide case

NewsWire
0
0

A 28 year-old man died after he set himself on fire in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night, and the deceased has been identified as Rahul, who used to work as a private driver.

According to Amrutha Guguloth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), a PCR call was received at around 10 p.m. on Friday at Kalyanpuri police station that a person is setting himself on fire near Mother Dairy booth, near Kalyanpuri Bus stand, Khichripur.

“A police team reached the spot while the victim was already taken to LBS hospital. On initial enquiry it was revealed that the victim had come in a Santro car and had put some inflammable substance on his body before setting himself on fire, as stated by witnesses,” the DCP said.

The crime and FSL teams also inspected the spot. The victim was shifted to Safdarjung hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The victim’s wife had left him about a year ago and he was presently living with his parents and brother. A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and investigation is being done,” said the official.

20230121-190204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine President’s comments likely to intensify fears of worldwide grain shortage

    Delhi govt announces weekend curfew, allows passes for essential services

    AIADMK demands explanation from TN govt on ‘healthcare at doorsteps’ scheme

    Mamata accuses Centre of diverting oxygen supply from Bengal (Ld correcting...