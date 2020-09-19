Man shoots father, kills himself over property feud

Gurugram, Sep 19 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead his 62-year-old father on Saturday following a property dispute before turning the gun on himself. He died at his home in Gurugram’s Laxman Vihar locality, police said.

According to the police, prima facie it seems a heated argument broke out between Ravinder Singh and his father Rajveer Singh over some property, following which Ravinder allegedly shot dead his father before killing himself.

The incident took place at around 2.30 p.m.

“Ravinder was a lawyer and used to practice at the local court in Gurugram, while his father Rajveer had retired from the Delhi police. The preliminary investigation and scene of crime suggest that Ravinder first killed his father and later shot himself,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

The father-son duo would frequently fight over property, and on Saturday too, they had a heated argument preceding the shootout, the officer said, citing statements by family members and neighbours.

“Whether the weapon was licensed or not, is a part of the probe. The investigation team is collecting more inputs from the family members about the incident,” Boken added.

