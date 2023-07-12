INDIA

Man shoots himself in head while driving in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

NewsWire
0
0

A man allegedly shot himself in the head inside a moving car while driving on the state highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri in a suspected suicide attempt, police said.

Ankit Srivastava was driving his Baleno car from Lakhimpur to Lucknow when he shot himself in the head.

As a result of the fatal gunshot, the Baleno car lost control and plunged into a roadside ditch.

Police officials said that the bullet fired by Ankit caused the vehicle to veer off the road.

Immediately after receiving information about the incident, the local police along with the forensic team rushed to the spot.

The police managed to retrieve Ankit’s body from the car and have sent it to the district headquarters for a post-mortem examination.

With the help of a crane, the car was successfully pulled out of the ditch. After the vehicle and the body were secured, the police launched a probe into the incident.

